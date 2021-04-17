Narrows @ Galax

GALAX, Va. (WDBJ) - Early on, Green Wave QB Reid Bowman pumped and then aired it out deep but Cole Pickett was there to make the interception for Galax. Pickett was all over the field for the Tide.

On offense, Pickett put it up and he had his man Keaton Beaman for the catch and first down on the big gain for Galax.

From there, Pickett did it himself. He put his head down on the sneak and he was across for the touchdown to make it 21-nothing in favor of the Maroon Tide.

A little later, Pickett handed it to Javonte Reeves. He had some fleet feet, moving and shaking on a 13 yard pickup that kept the Tide moving.

That was about all that went right for the Green Wave. Pickett let it fly down the middle, but it was picked off by Logan Green. Not nearly enough of though as Galax pitched a shutout for the regional crown, 21-0 the final.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.