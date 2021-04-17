On Virginia Tech shooting anniversary, groups push for congressional action to curb gun violence

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Peter Read shares the frustration of activists who have been pushing Congress to curb gun violence.

“The time is indeed now to act,” Read said during a virtual news conference Friday morning, “but the time has been now to act for years, for decades

Read’s daughter Mary was one of the 32 people killed at Virginia Tech on April 16, 2007.

“From that day until this,” Read said, “nearly half a million Americans have lost their lives to gun violence, which is almost unfathomable.”

Earlier this week, U.S. Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner (both D-VA) re-introduced legislation they call ‘The Virginia Plan to Reduce Gun Violence Act.’

In a teleconference Wednesday, Kaine said comprehensive background checks are a priority.

“The lack of comprehensive background check system that worked was the glitch, the flaw that led to the massacre at Virginia Tech,” Kaine said, “because the young disturbed individual who got those guns and murdered 32 people, he was barred from owning weapons. But flaws in the background check system let him slip through and get the weapons that caused one of the grimmest days in Virginia history.”

Supporters of gun rights say the measures Kaine and Warner support would do little to prevent crime, while penalizing law-abiding gun owners.

Philip Van Cleave is President of the Virginia Citizens Defense League.

“I wouldn’t want them to foist that on the entire country,” Van Cleave said of the legislation Kaine and Warner have proposed. “It’s bad enough that Virginia has it. We need to repeal it.”

“None of it’s really going to affect any of the crimes that we’re seeing,” Van Cleave said. “It’s politics, but it plays with my rights and I don’t appreciate that.”

The Time is Now Coalition says it will continue to press the Senate to take action, urging Democrats to end the filibuster, and make it easier to pass meaningful legislation targeting gun violence.

