United Auto Workers at Dublin Volvo plant go on strike

(WDBJ)
By Pete DeLuca
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - Union workers at Volvo’s Dublin truck assembly plant are on strike.

The plant’s vice president and general manager, Franky Marchand, said he is “surprised and disappointed” the United Auto Workers decided to strike.

It’s over contract negotiations between the workers and the truck manufacturer.

Last month, both sides agreed to a 30-day extension of their existing contract.

Regarding new contract negotiations, Marchand said, in a statement, “progress was being made, and we had offered substantial increases in our employees’ compensation.”

“We are committed to the collective bargaining process, and look forward to getting back to the table. We are confident that we will be able to arrive at an agreement that provides a competitive wage and benefit package for our employees and families, and helps to ensure the plant’s competitiveness, long-term growth and sustainability,” he said.

Volvo’s New River Valley location employs more than 3,300 people, about 2,900 of whom are UAW members.

The plant has added 1,100 jobs since the current union agreement was implemented in 2016 and is on track to have a net increase of approximately 600 positions in 2021, according to the company.

