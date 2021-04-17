Advertisement

VMI earns first FCS playoff bid, beats The Citadel 31-17

By Associated Press
Apr. 17, 2021
LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Seth Morgan threw three touchdown passes, and No. 15 VMI will enter the FCS playoffs for the first time with its 31-17 victory over The Citadel.

The Keydets (6-1, 6-1), who also collected their first Southern Conference title since 1977, will find out their playoff opponent on Sunday when the Division I Football Championship Committee releases the 16-team bracket.

Morgan completed 25 of 34 passes for 328 yards against The Citadel, connecting with 6-foot-4 Jakob Herres on 11 receptions for 123 yards that included a 50-yard touchdown catch.

Quarterback Jaylan Adams had two touchdown runs for The Citadel (2-10, 2-6).

