VSP charge Harrisonburg man with impersonating law enforcement officer

(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 6:15 PM EDT
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Officials with Virginia State Police (VSP) say a Harrisonburg man has been charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer after the individual allegedly attempted to pull over a motorcyclist on I-81.

Police say a “Be on the Lookout” was issued out of Augusta County on Wednesday, April 14, for a vehicle that was “driving erratically with flashing red and blue lights.”

Officials with VSP say a short time later, a trooper observed a gold Chevrolet Tahoe with flashing red and blue lights along I-81 in Rockingham County. VSP says at approximately 5:05 p.m., the Rockingham County 911 Center received a call about a gold Chevrolet Tahoe attempting to pull over a motorcyclist.

Officials say eventually, the gold Chevrolet stopped following the motorcyclist and was located by a Harrisonburg Police Officer. Then, a state trooper responded to that location.

Police say the Chevrolet was being operated by its owner, Angel D. Troche-Rodriguez, 31, of Harrisonburg. Through an investigation of the incident, VSP officials charged Troche-Rodriguez with impersonating a law enforcement officer.

Officials are still investigating the incident and why the vehicle was equipped with red and blue lights. Stay with WHSV for updates.

