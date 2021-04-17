Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Prince Philip’s funeral

Prince Philip
Prince Philip(AP)
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Funeral services praise Philip’s ‘courage’ and support for queen

Copyright 2021 CBS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

United Auto Workers at Dublin Volvo plant go on strike
A grandfather shot his grandson during a North Carolina home invasion, authorities said.
Grandfather shoots mask-wearing grandson in home invasion in N.C., officials say
Falwell Jr. responds to Liberty lawsuit
Jessica Dickson was reported missing back in June of 2019.
Human remains found at Hollins University identified as missing Salem woman
Crossroads Restaurant and Treat Shop officially opens in Southwest Roanoke.
Soul food and sweet treats restaurant opens in Southwest Roanoke

Latest News

4.17.21 Carilion Children's Run For Charity
4.17.21 Carilion Children's Run For Charity
4.17.21 Blue Ridge
4.17.21 Blue Ridge
VMI
VMI earns first FCS playoff bid, beats The Citadel 31-17
The coffin arrives at St George's Chapel for the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip inside...
The queen says goodbye to Philip, continues her reign alone
Families take part in the Carilion Children's Family 1 Miler.
Families take part in Carilion Children’s Family 1 Miler at the Blue Ridge Marathon