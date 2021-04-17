WATCH: North Carolina man throws rabid bobcat after it attacks wife

BURGAW, N.C. (WVLT) -A North Carolina couple had quite the morning on Friday, April 9.

WECT reported, home security video shows Kristi and Happy Wade of Burgaw, North Carolina walking to their SUV at their home in the Creekside subdivision Friday morning when an unexpected visitor showed up.

In the video, Happy is offering a quick ‘Good Morning’ walking to his car. Seconds later, a wild bobcat is heard growling and attacking wife Kristi from behind. Kristi screams, ‘Oh my god,’ and tells Happy to run away.

“As I came out of our garage, I heard a growl behind or beside one of our cars and I knew it was a cat because I know what a cat sounds like,” Kristi told WECT. “But it sounded like a very angry cat, so in the video I back up to see if I can see what it is and when I do the face of this bobcat came around the corner of the car.”

WECT reported, Kristi received a number of puncture wounds, scratches and was bitten several times. Happy is then seen grabbing the bobcat and carries it away onto his front lawn.

“I just remember seeing this face and it was trying to bite her right there in the side of the neck,” Happy said. “And so I shoved my arm in and that’s how I ended up with it like this [above his head].”

Happy said he was bit by the bobcat three times before he was able to throw it.

“I thought: ‘I’ll throw it this way,’” Happy said. “Two options: one, it’ll see an escape route and it’ll take off or it’ll stop just a moment where I can get a good shot at it.”

Happy said he warned the jogging neighbor, who came to the house to check on them, to get out as she tries to help. Happy said he finally shot the animal because he knew something was wrong with it.

“I’m not happy that this happened, we don’t take any pleasure that I shot the cat” Happy said. “I knew when I realized it was a bobcat, having been born and raised in Eastern North Carolina and hunting all my life, you know, that’s just not normal.”

WECT reported, it was later confirmed the Bobcat did have rabies.

“In my head, I knew it had already attacked two people. If it had attacked somebody else and I didn’t do something, morally it would have bothered me for a long time,” Happy said. “It was hurting my wife and I didn’t want it to.”

WECT reported, both Happy and Kristi have gone through the treatment for rabies and have both received over 30 shots each.

“It’s just the protocol so we don’t want people to be afraid of that either,” Kristi said. “Hopefully no one gets bit by a rabid animal, but if you do don’t wait, get immediate attention and do what you have to do and let medical professionals take care of you.”

