Few showers tonight; fair to start the week

WHAT WE’RE WATCHING

Few light showers tonight into Monday morning

Mostly dry after Monday

Blustery front brings cold winds late in the week

TONIGHT

After a quiet weekend, a quick-moving disturbance will pass tonight into Monday morning. This will bring the return of scattered rain chances with the best chance of measurable rain along and east of the Blue Ridge. Skies will be mostly cloudy overnight with lows mostly in the 40s.

Isolated showers are possible tonight. (WDBJ Weather)

MONDAY & TUESDAY

After morning showers depart Monday, partly cloudy skies return for the afternoon with comfortable temperatures. Highs will warm into the upper 50s to mid 60s.

High pressure will bring pleasant and sunny weather Tuesday ahead of our mid-week cold front expected Wednesday. It will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Potent cold front arrives by Wednesday. (WDBJ Weather)

WEDNESDAY

A potent front will move in Wednesday bringing a return of rain chances for some, but cold winds for everyone. Winds will pick up Wednesday afternoon out of the northwest and could be strong enough to prompt advisories into Wednesday night. Temperatures will be at their warmest early in the day with falling temperatures in the afternoon.

Frost potential rises late in the week. (WDBJ Weather)

Rain chances are looking more suspect by the day with limited moisture available for the system.

Winds turn very gusty behind the front and temperatures will likely drop in the afternoon as colder air moves in. This cool trend will continue for the second half of the week.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY

As winds slowly diminish and colder air is in place, we’ll be looking at an increasing threat of frost/freeze for much of the WDBJ7 coverage area Thursday morning and Friday morning.

Widespread frost most likely Friday morning with lighter winds expected. (WDBJ Weather)

Temperatures will rebound Friday afternoon, but another system may move in by the weekend.

