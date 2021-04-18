Advertisement

CSHD allows public appointments beginning Monday

Clinics open to the public will now start welcoming walk-in appointments that will be filled depending on vaccine supply at the clinics.
(WDBJ7)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WDBJ) - The Central Shenandoah Health District is moving away from invitation-only COVID-19 vaccine appointments Monday, allowing the public to register.

Those looking for an appointment should visit https://vaccineappointments.virginia.gov/ or call your local health department as the CSHD will no longer be posting available clinics on their website.

The CSHD says they will continue to invite people to clinics through email and phone that are pre-registered and eligible for the vaccine in Phase 1a, 1b and 1c or anyone else in Phase 2 who pre-registered through April 18.

Clinics open to the public will now start welcoming walk-in appointments that will be filled depending on vaccine supply at the clinics.

Click here for more from the VDH and CDC websites.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office
Three arrested on gun, drug charges in Montgomery Co.
Police say 41-year-old Stephen Broderick, a former sheriff's deputy, is suspected in the...
Police: Suspect on the run in fatal shooting of 3 in Texas
N.C. man throws rabid bobcat after it attacks wife in wild video
WATCH: North Carolina man throws rabid bobcat after it attacks wife
Isaiah Jeremiah Dillard, 21, was arrested Sunday morning following the shooting death of...
Police investigate Henry County homicide Saturday night
Danville authorities investigate an arson at apartment on Sedgefield Ct.
Early morning Danville apartment fire caused by arson

Latest News

Police say Officer Steven Sickmann got up on the running board of the suspect's truck and...
Police: Man dragged, assaulted officer after mask demand
The suspect faces multiple assault charges for allegedly hitting a store employee with a piece...
Man charged with assaulting officer, fleeing police after mask dispute
Greenbrier East High School extends remote learning
FILE - In this March 31, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with a dose of Johnson &...
Half of US adults now have received at least 1 COVID shot