CSHD allows public appointments beginning Monday

(WDBJ) - The Central Shenandoah Health District is moving away from invitation-only COVID-19 vaccine appointments Monday, allowing the public to register.

Those looking for an appointment should visit https://vaccineappointments.virginia.gov/ or call your local health department as the CSHD will no longer be posting available clinics on their website.

The CSHD says they will continue to invite people to clinics through email and phone that are pre-registered and eligible for the vaccine in Phase 1a, 1b and 1c or anyone else in Phase 2 who pre-registered through April 18.

Clinics open to the public will now start welcoming walk-in appointments that will be filled depending on vaccine supply at the clinics.

