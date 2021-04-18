Early morning Danville apartment fire caused by arson

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 105 Sedgefield Court just after 4 a.m. Sunday.

Crews found the apartment complex had heavy fire showing from the front. Residents from the apartment on fire were already out. Other building occupants were also evacuated.

An additional apartment received some smoke and water damage and was deemed uninhabitable.

Three adults and two children were displaced. The American Red Cross assisted them with temporary housing.

The cause of the fire was determined to be arson and charges are pending.

The Danville Fire Department Fire Marshall’s office is continuing to investigate the fire.

No injuries were reported.

