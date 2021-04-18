Advertisement

Greenbrier East High School extends remote learning

The additional time added to the remote learning days is to allow additional contact tracing and enhanced sanitization.
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WDBJ) - According to Greenbrier East High School, an individual within their community tested positive for COVID-19, extending their remote learning period through April 20.

Contact tracing is underway, with those categorized as close contacts being quarantined.

Greenbrier East High will bring students back for on-site classes and resume extracurricular activities on Wednesday, April 21.

