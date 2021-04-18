Greenbrier East High School extends remote learning

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WDBJ) - According to Greenbrier East High School, an individual within their community tested positive for COVID-19, extending their remote learning period through April 20.

Contact tracing is underway, with those categorized as close contacts being quarantined.

The additional time added to the remote learning days is to allow additional contact tracing and enhanced sanitization.

Greenbrier East High will bring students back for on-site classes and resume extracurricular activities on Wednesday, April 21.

