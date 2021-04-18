Police investigate Henry County homicide Saturday night

BASSETT, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting death of a Martinsville man.

The call came in at 8:42 p.m. Saturday. Deputies arrived at 1163 Jarrett Dr. in Bassett, Virginia and found a man lying on the floor inside the home. The victim had sustained at least one gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified as 24-year-old Kaleb Tremaine Greene. He was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for the Western District of Virginia, where an autopsy will be performed.

Deputies also found the suspect, 21-year-old Isaiah Jeremiah Dillard, outside and took him custody.

Dillard is a resident of the home where the shooting occurred. He was charged with first degree murder and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He is being held in the Henry County Jail without bond.

In the initial investigation, the sheriff’s office determined Greene was visiting the Dillard home Saturday night. An argument ensued and Dillard used a gun to shoot Greene. Greene and Dillard were acquainted with each other.

Anyone having information regarding this homicide is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463).

The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards of up to $2500 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.

