Advertisement

Teen arrested on murder warrant in Nebraska mall shooting

Omaha Police responded to a shooting at Westroads Mall around noon on Saturday, April 17, 2021.
Omaha Police responded to a shooting at Westroads Mall around noon on Saturday, April 17, 2021.(Leigh Waldman / WOWT)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police say a teenage boy has been arrested on a murder warrant in a shooting at a Nebraska mall that left one man dead and a woman injured.

Omaha police say 16-year-old Makhi Woolridge-Jones was arrested Sunday on a charge of first-degree murder in the shooting Saturday at the Westroads Mall in Omaha.

Eighteen-year-old Brandon Woolridge-Jones was earlier arrested on a charge of being an accessory to the shooting.

Police said Sunday that they aren’t seeking any other suspects.

Police say 21-year-old Trequez Swift was shot and died at an Omaha hospital.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office
Three arrested on gun, drug charges in Montgomery Co.
Police say 41-year-old Stephen Broderick, a former sheriff's deputy, is suspected in the...
Police: Suspect on the run in fatal shooting of 3 in Texas
N.C. man throws rabid bobcat after it attacks wife in wild video
WATCH: North Carolina man throws rabid bobcat after it attacks wife
Isaiah Jeremiah Dillard, 21, was arrested Sunday morning following the shooting death of...
Police investigate Henry County homicide Saturday night
Danville authorities investigate an arson at apartment on Sedgefield Ct.
Early morning Danville apartment fire caused by arson

Latest News

Deputies arrested the suspect driver on several charges, including felony speeding to elude and...
2 arrested after tractor driver helps end police chase in NC
Police say Officer Steven Sickmann got up on the running board of the suspect's truck and...
Police: Man dragged, assaulted officer after mask demand
The suspect faces multiple assault charges for allegedly hitting a store employee with a piece...
Man charged with assaulting officer, fleeing police after mask dispute
In this June 5, 2019 file photo, Luke Bryan arrives at the CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone...
Luke Bryan wins top ACM Award, but female acts own the night
Investigators believe the same vandals who targeted the use-of-force expert's former home also...
Pig’s head, blood left at former home of Chauvin defense witness