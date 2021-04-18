Advertisement

Three arrested on gun, drug charges in Montgomery Co.

Three adults were arrested Friday on numerous gun and drug charges after a suspicious vehicle was found trespassing on private property.
Courtesy The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office
Courtesy The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Three adults were arrested Friday on numerous gun and drug charges after a suspicious vehicle was found trespassing on private property.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the McCoy area and requested the assistance of a narcotics K9 after a brief interaction with the three suspects.

The K9 alerted on the vehicle, and a search was conducted.

Authorities were able to locate an illegal firearm, about one-quarter pound of methamphetamine, heroin, drug distribution equipment and cash.

The following three suspects were arrested at the scene and are being held without bond:

Elizabeth N. Hinkley, 28 of Radford

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (F)

Possession of a firearm while in possession of a Schedule I or II narcotic

(Methamphetamine) (F)

Possession of a concealed weapon (M)

Possession of a Schedule I or II substance (Methamphetamine) (F)

Conspiracy Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine >=100g (F)

Zachary R. Moran, 25 of Elliston

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (F)

Possession of a concealed weapon (M)

Conspiracy Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine >=100g (F)

Ashley D. Poff, 33 of Radford

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (F)

Possession of firearm while Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I or II narcotic (F)

Possession of a Schedule I or II substance (Heroin) (F)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine >=100g (F)

Conspiracy Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine >=100g (F)

Possess controlled paraphernalia (M)

