Three arrested on gun, drug charges in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Three adults were arrested Friday on numerous gun and drug charges after a suspicious vehicle was found trespassing on private property.
According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the McCoy area and requested the assistance of a narcotics K9 after a brief interaction with the three suspects.
The K9 alerted on the vehicle, and a search was conducted.
Authorities were able to locate an illegal firearm, about one-quarter pound of methamphetamine, heroin, drug distribution equipment and cash.
The following three suspects were arrested at the scene and are being held without bond:
Elizabeth N. Hinkley, 28 of Radford
Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (F)
Possession of a firearm while in possession of a Schedule I or II narcotic
(Methamphetamine) (F)
Possession of a concealed weapon (M)
Possession of a Schedule I or II substance (Methamphetamine) (F)
Conspiracy Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine >=100g (F)
Zachary R. Moran, 25 of Elliston
Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (F)
Possession of a concealed weapon (M)
Conspiracy Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine >=100g (F)
Ashley D. Poff, 33 of Radford
Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (F)
Possession of firearm while Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I or II narcotic (F)
Possession of a Schedule I or II substance (Heroin) (F)
Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine >=100g (F)
Conspiracy Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine >=100g (F)
Possess controlled paraphernalia (M)
