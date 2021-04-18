Advertisement

VMI, JMU to meet in first round of FCS playoffs

The No. 3 James Madison University Dukes, a regular in the playoff scene, will be up against first-timers in the VMI Keydets.
Courtesy NCAA
Courtesy NCAA(NCAA)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
(WDBJ) - The NCAA announced the FCS Division 1 football bracket Sunday, pitting two Commonwealth squads against each other in the first round.

The stage is set for April 24 at 2 p.m. at JMU’s Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisonburg.

Click here for more on the FCS.

