Mid-week front brings widespread frost/freeze to end the week

WHAT WE’RE WATCHING

Tuesday the warmest day of the week

Windy and falling temperatures Wednesday

Widespread frost/freeze late this week

Skies turn mainly clear tonight with chilly lows in the low/mid 40s. Winds settle down as well turning calm.

TUESDAY

High pressure will bring pleasant and sunny weather Tuesday ahead of our mid-week cold front expected Wednesday. It will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the 60s and 70s.

WEDNESDAY

A potent front will move in Wednesday bringing a return of rain chances for some, but cold winds for everyone. Winds will pick up Wednesday afternoon out of the northwest and could be strong enough to prompt advisories into Wednesday night. Temperatures will be at their warmest early in the day with temperatures falling 8-12° by sunset. We’ll keep getting colder overnight, dropping to around freezing by early Thursday morning.

Colder air will move back in during the day Wednesday going from the 60s to the 40s by the early evening. (WDBJ)

Rain chances are looking minimal with limited moisture available with the mid-week system.

Winds turn very gusty behind the front, reaching 30-40mph at times. This only adds to the chill in the air, but may also help limit the frost Thursday morning even as temperatures dip to the low 30s.

Gusty winds bring cold air on Wednesday. (WDBJ Weather)

THURSDAY - FRIDAY

As winds slowly diminish and colder air is in place, we’ll be looking at an increasing threat of a freeze for much of the WDBJ7 coverage area Thursday morning. Afternoon highs only reach the 50s for most areas Thursday.

By late Thursday, winds slowly settle down. With another night of lows in the 20s and 30s, frost formation is much more likely Friday morning.

Be sure to bring your plants indoors Wednesday night and leave them indoors until Friday afternoon.

Patchy frost heads our way Thursday & Friday morning.

By Friday, high temperatures finally return to the mid 60s under partly sunny skies.

THE WEEKEND

Widespread rain returns to the area Saturday as a low pressure system moves out of the south. We’ll start the day out dry with the wettest part of Saturday expected to be during the evening, lasting into Sunday morning.

Sunday, skies gradually clear out with afternoon highs in the mid 60s.

Widespread rain returns to the area Saturday with the wettest part during the evening into Sunday morning. (WDBJ7)

