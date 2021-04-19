Advertisement

Amber Alert issued in Texas for 2 missing teens

Devany Betancourt, left, and Marina Nelson have been missing since Sunday. An Amber Alert was...
Devany Betancourt, left, and Marina Nelson have been missing since Sunday. An Amber Alert was issued for them in Texas.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert in Texas was issued for two teenage girls, ages 16 and 17, who have been missing since Sunday and believed to be in danger.

The Seagoville Police Department said Devany Betancourt, a Hispanic 16-year-old female, 5-feet-2 tall and 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, was last seen wearing a gold and pink shirt, jeans, brown boots, a gold chain with a bull and two gold rings.

Marina Nelson a white 17-year-old female, 5-feet-9 and 130 pounds with brown hair and green eyes, was last seen wearing an orange shirt, gray sweatshirt and shorts. Nelson has wavy brown hair.

Law enforcement officials believe these children are in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information can contact Seagoville police at 972-287-6815 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office
Three arrested on gun, drug charges in Montgomery Co.
N.C. man throws rabid bobcat after it attacks wife in wild video
WATCH: North Carolina man throws rabid bobcat after it attacks wife
Police say 41-year-old Stephen Broderick, a former sheriff's deputy, is suspected in the...
Police: Suspect on the run in fatal shooting of 3 in Texas
Isaiah Jeremiah Dillard, 21, was arrested Sunday morning following the shooting death of...
Police investigate Henry County homicide
Coronavirus
Governor reminds Virginians all adults are now eligible for vaccines

Latest News

In an Oct. 30, 2012, file photo, former Vice President Walter Mondale, a former Minnesota...
Walter Mondale, Carter’s vice president, dies at 93
Indianapolis police say eight people were killed in a mass shooting at an Indianapolis FedEx...
Prosecutor: FedEx shooter didn’t have ‘red flag’ hearing
The prosecution and Derek Chauvin's defense team make their final case in the trial on the...
Murder case against Chauvin in George Floyd’s death goes to jury
Chauvin trial: Jury deliberations, city prepares for protests
As more Americans get vaccinated, many may be ready to hit the road. But, travel experts say...
Travel experts say idle cars need to be inspected before a road trip