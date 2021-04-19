Central Shenandoah Health District moves to invitation-free vaccine appointments

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Central Shenandoah Health District has moved from invitation-only appointments for vaccinations.

Where in the past you had to wait for an invitation, either by phone or email, to set up an appointment, starting this week you can go online and choose any available appointment to get vaccinated.

It is possible to get a walk in appointment as well, providing the health department clinic has vaccinations available when you get there.

”We’re going to be continuing to have our larger clinics probably for the next couple of weeks,” said Laura Lee Wight of the Central Shenandoah Health District. “And then we’ll reevaluate and see, really try and reevaluate and see which communities are experiencing barriers to those larger clinics and what we can do to address those barriers.”

The health district vaccinated over 10,000 people this past week.

Everyone 16 and over is now eligible for a vaccination.

