Grown Here at Home: Franklin County farmer gives tips to get your garden started

FRANKLIN CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Spring is here and it’s getting warm, which means it’s time to start digging in our gardens. At the farm stand at Woods Farms, they’re putting out all kinds of plants. Before you plant anything, the first thing you’ve got to do is make sure the soil is right.

“Put your leaves from the fall in [the soil] and till it in and put some lime fertilizer in it. I don’t recommend a whole lot of fertilizer when you’re starting out because it can burn the roots on new seedlings,” explained Mark Woods, owner of Woods Farms in Franklin County. Mark also says, “Right now you can plant your cold crops. You can plant potatoes, carrots, cabbage, broccoli, radishes, spinach, anything like that.”

Hold off on planting squash, cucumbers, beans and corn until early May. By that time the soil should be warm enough.

Protecting your hard work from critters will help you reap the harvest you’ve sown. A woven wire fence, or an electrical fence around your garden won’t hurt the animals, but it will deter them from eating everything in your garden.

“You put all this hard work and money into something, you want a return out of it,” Mark said.

With anything you’re trying to grow, Mark says, “It’s just the roll of the dice.”

However, if you’re willing to try, the rewards are great.

“It’s not hard. It’s a lot of fun, very educational, too. Plus, you know where your stuff comes from,” he said.

The farm stand at Woods Farms is open Monday – Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The farm stand is at 2921 Naff Road in Boones Mill.

You can also find Woods Farms at the Roanoke City Market Saturdays, and at the 419 Market Thursday-Saturday.

Click here to check out the Woods Farms Facebook page.

