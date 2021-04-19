Governor reminds Virginians all adults are now eligible for vaccines

Governor Northam updated the commonwealth about COVID-19 vaccine efforts Monday afternoon.

The governor reminded Virginians that everyone 16 and over is now eligible to get vaccines, with health districts having gone through the priority phases.

He said about half of Virginia adults have gotten at least one dose, equaling about 39% of the state’s population.

He said, “If you’re an adult, you should get your shot.” He said it may take a few weeks to schedule an appointment, now that appointments are available for everyone.

Vaccines can be found and scheduled here.

Northam was joined by state and local leaders who urged as many people as possible to get vaccinated, saying as more people get shots, more statewide business and school restrictions will be able to be eased. He said the goal is to have all adults vaccinated by the end of May.

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 647,111 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Monday, April 19, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 978 from the 646,133 reported Sunday, a smaller increase than the 1,305 new cases reported from Saturday to Sunday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 5,345,314 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Monday, up from 5,281,878 Sunday.

39.9% of Virginia’s population have received at least one dose, while 25% are fully vaccinated.

6,841,692 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Monday, with a 6.1% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, the same as reported Sunday.

As of Monday, there are 10,595 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from 10,581 reported Sunday.

1,046 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Monday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from the 1,056 reported on Sunday. 53,578 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

