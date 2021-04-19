Local farmers ask for patience from drivers on the road

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - There will be more farming equipment on the roads as farmers are getting ready for spring planting.

Jim Gochenour, President of the Page County Farmers Association, said oftentimes drivers are impatient with slow moving tractors and this can pose threats for everyone involved.

“It happens daily now. People are impatient. They’ll try to pass you on hills, curves, pass you on incoming traffic and it just poses a hazard for each and everyone there in that circumstance,” Gochenour said.

Gochenour said tractors and equipment have gotten bigger over the years, which is efficient for farming but makes it harder to find a safe space to pull off the road and let cars pass safely.

Gochenour asks that both drivers and those driving the farming equipment be patient while on the road and to look out for flashing lights and slow moving vehicle signs in front of you.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.