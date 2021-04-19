Murder trial of Charles Holman begins in Rockbridge Circuit Court

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Jury selection began in the trial of Charles Leroy Holman, who is accused of murder in the death of Christina Martin two years ago.

Because of social distancing, jurors from the 100-person pool were brought in in groups of 20 for review. During the trial, they will sit in the area usually used for visitors to allow for more spacing.

Charles Holman sat quietly with his defense team, wearing a light blue dress shirt and khaki pants.

He was arrested in April of 2019 after Sheriff’s Deputies responded to reports of a woman being held at gunpoint in Rockbridge County.

Following a call to a car wreck about 5 miles from the home on Hayslette Road, deputies found two women. One, Christina Martin, had been shot and later died.

A car stolen from the first scene was found a short time later near Advanced Auto in Lexington, and Holman was arrested nearby after a short negotiation.

He now faces nine charges, ranging from abduction to first-degree murder.

Once a jury is selected, opening arguments in the trial are expected to begin Tuesday morning.

