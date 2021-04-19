Museum uses art detective to teach students about its exhibits

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Taubman Museum of Art is encouraging students to learn more about its gallery pieces with the help of an art detective.

The museum first introduced its followers to Tauby the Great Art Detective during the pandemic.

Since then the character has allowed students to discover different works of art with the help of some community members.

Tauby joined the museum last summer and now, almost a year later, the museum plans to keep him around.

“We are very happy to have this character provide a little laughter and art for everyone. It is fun for adults to watch along with their kids,” Strategic Partnerships Manager Katrina King said.

You can watch Tauby yourself on the museum’s YouTube and Facebook pages.

