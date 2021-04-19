Advertisement

Police: 7-year-old girl killed outside McDonald’s in Chicago

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 5:21 AM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - A 7-year-old girl was killed and her father was seriously injured in a shooting at a McDonald’s in Chicago.

Chicago police say Jontae Adams and his daughter, Jaslyn, were in a car Sunday afternoon in a McDonald’s parking lot in the Homan Square neighborhood when they were shot.

The girl, who has three siblings, was shot repeatedly and was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. Police say her father was shot in the torso and taken to the same hospital, where his condition was listed as serious.

No arrests have been made and police have not offered a possible motive.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office
Three arrested on gun, drug charges in Montgomery Co.
N.C. man throws rabid bobcat after it attacks wife in wild video
WATCH: North Carolina man throws rabid bobcat after it attacks wife
Police say 41-year-old Stephen Broderick, a former sheriff's deputy, is suspected in the...
Police: Suspect on the run in fatal shooting of 3 in Texas
Isaiah Jeremiah Dillard, 21, was arrested Sunday morning following the shooting death of...
Police investigate Henry County homicide
Coronavirus
Governor reminds Virginians all adults are now eligible for vaccines

Latest News

In an Oct. 30, 2012, file photo, former Vice President Walter Mondale, a former Minnesota...
Walter Mondale, Carter’s vice president, dies at 93
Indianapolis police say eight people were killed in a mass shooting at an Indianapolis FedEx...
Prosecutor: FedEx shooter didn’t have ‘red flag’ hearing
The prosecution and Derek Chauvin's defense team make their final case in the trial on the...
Murder case against Chauvin in George Floyd’s death goes to jury
Chauvin trial: Jury deliberations, city prepares for protests
As more Americans get vaccinated, many may be ready to hit the road. But, travel experts say...
Travel experts say idle cars need to be inspected before a road trip