Pulaski County auto workers at Volvo truck plant remain on strike

DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - Thousands of union workers at the Volvo Truck plant remain on strike over contract negotiations with the company.

The workers say they’ll strike and will continue to strike until a deal is made.

As for the local impact of this strike, well-- county leaders say it’s too early to say exactly how this strike will impact the community.

Members of the United Auto Worker 2069 announced a strike Saturday morning at the New River Valley Volvo Plant in Dublin.

Union leaders say over the past few months they’ve met with company representatives to discuss issues like wage increases, job security, benefits and more--- but have not come to an agreement.

Pulaski County leaders say the strike is on everyone’s mind and they simply hope an agreement comes soon.

“There is a consumer confidence and an investor confidence, that is even at the local level, that this could have a material impact on the consumer confidence and local investor confidence so that’s really hard to measure, until after the fact,” said Pulaksi County administrator Jonathan Sweet.

The UAW has not released an updated statement since the strike began but a local chapter of the Coalition of Labor Union Women sent a letter showing their support:

“We are happy to stand with you our brothers and sisters, as you demand fair wages, retirement and other benefits from a prosperous corporation such as Volvo. In exchange for their dedication and hard work for Volvo, your members deserve no less,” said Kristy Vance the preside of the Western Virginia Coalition of Labor Union Women.

There’s no word on when the strike will end, but the Union says it is willing to start negotiations again on April 26.

“We’re going to stay tuned and continue to be prayerful about a resolve,” said Sweet.

WDBJ7 did reach out the local UAW for an update on the negations and they declined further comment on the matter.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.