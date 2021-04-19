Pulaski County Department of Social Services to hold a drive-thru job fair

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski County’s Department of Social Services is looking to fill a few job positions.

They plan to fill hundreds of jobs in the New River Valley at a drive through job fair on April 20.

Officials say filling some positions have been hard because of the pandemic, but they hope to turn things around for the community.

“Basically that’s what social services do we help the community not just those that are in here getting benefits we we try to give back in every way that we can,” said Missy Crowder a Self-Sufficiency Specialist at Pulaski County Department of Social Services.

The job fair is from 9:00a-12:00p. It will be held in the Pulaski County Department of Social Services parking lot.

