Radford basketball coach headed to North Carolina-Greensboro

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Radford University basketball coach Mike Jones is leaving to take the same job at University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

Jones has been at Radford since 2011, with three straight 20-win seasons, two Big South regular season titles and one conference tournament championship and NCAA berth.

His record at Redford was 174-150.

Terms of the deal haven’t been disclosed.

