RCAHD to hold walk-in COVID vaccination clinic Tuesday

By Sarah Irby
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City & Alleghany Health Districts is conducting another walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Berglund Center Tuesday, April 20.

Anyone who wishes to get vaccinated can do so from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on a first come, first served basis. All previously scheduled clinic appointments will be honored at their scheduled time.

“To date, more than 177,000 first and second doses of vaccine have been administered in the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts,” said Cynthia Morrow, MD, RCAHD health director. “Vaccine supplies into our district have continued to remain at levels that allow us to offer the opportunity for the public to get their vaccinations at our clinic without an appointment on Tuesday.”

The Pfizer vaccine will be offered at Tuesday’s clinic, to anyone 16 and older. Minors in between 16-17 must be accompanied by a parent.

Carilion Clinic will also offer an appointment-only vaccination clinic on Wednesday, April 21. The Pfizer vaccine will be given at that clinic, as well. Click here to schedule an appointment.

For more information on vaccines, click here or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA.

