Roanoke City Council considers tax on plastic bags

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The issue was tabled until the next public hearing on May 17, 2021.

EARLIER STORY: Residents of Roanoke could soon pay a nickel for each plastic bag they use at the grocery store.

On Monday night, members of city council were scheduled to hold a public hearing on the issue.

The goal is to reduce the use of plastic bags that end up as litter on the side of the road, or along our rivers and streams.

If it passes, city council member Bill Bestpitch said the five cent tax won’t be a revenue source for the city.

“I hope we never collect one nickel out of this tax,” Bestpitch told WDBJ7 Monday afternoon. “I hope everybody is encouraged to use reusable bags.”

Bestpitch said the bag tax won’t solve the problem of plastic pollution, but he said he believes it would be a step in the right direction.

If the new tax passes, it would take effect next January.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.