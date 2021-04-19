Salem City Schools and Virginia Cooperative Extension launch Garden-To-Go program

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Salem City Schools and the Virginia Cooperative Extension have just launched the Garden-to-Go project.

Pre-pandemic, the organizations were planning to provide gardening and nutrition education programs to the classroom But the pandemic created new challenges, so Salem and VCE decided to pivot and bring a similar experience for students at home. Third and Fourth grade students now have the chance to grow their own food. Schools distributed Garden-to-Go kits that include containers, soil, seeds, and gardening information.

“This Garden-to-Go project gives them a chance to have hands-on learning at home, regardless of what they have available to them at home,” Rachel Burks, SNAP-Ed Agent for Virginia Cooperative Extension’s Family Nutrition Program, said.

The Virginia Foundation for Healthy Youth through the SAEM Healthy Communities Action Team is helping to fund this program for roughly 270 students.

