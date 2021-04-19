Advertisement

Salem City Schools and Virginia Cooperative Extension launch Garden-To-Go program

By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Salem City Schools and the Virginia Cooperative Extension have just launched the Garden-to-Go project.

Pre-pandemic, the organizations were planning to provide gardening and nutrition education programs to the classroom But the pandemic created new challenges, so Salem and VCE decided to pivot and bring a similar experience for students at home. Third and Fourth grade students now have the chance to grow their own food. Schools distributed Garden-to-Go kits that include containers, soil, seeds, and gardening information.

“This Garden-to-Go project gives them a chance to have hands-on learning at home, regardless of what they have available to them at home,” Rachel Burks, SNAP-Ed Agent for Virginia Cooperative Extension’s Family Nutrition Program, said.

The Virginia Foundation for Healthy Youth through the SAEM Healthy Communities Action Team is helping to fund this program for roughly 270 students.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office
Three arrested on gun, drug charges in Montgomery Co.
N.C. man throws rabid bobcat after it attacks wife in wild video
WATCH: North Carolina man throws rabid bobcat after it attacks wife
Police say 41-year-old Stephen Broderick, a former sheriff's deputy, is suspected in the...
Police: Suspect on the run in fatal shooting of 3 in Texas
Isaiah Jeremiah Dillard, 21, was arrested Sunday morning following the shooting death of...
Police investigate Henry County homicide
Coronavirus
Governor reminds Virginians all adults are now eligible for vaccines

Latest News

One Appalachian community knows firsthand how important those lessons are. In a year where...
“A Summer Without Children” teaches us how to get through a public health crisis
Roanoke Fire EMS meets important benchmarks despite challenging year.
Roanoke Fire EMS meets benchmarks despite challenging year
Tauby 4.19.21
Tauby 4.19.21
Plastic Bag Tax For Roanoke City
Plastic Bag Tax For Roanoke City
State Police Retiree Speaks 4.19.21
State Police Retiree Speaks 4.19.21