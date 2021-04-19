Advertisement

Some received saline shot rather than COVID-19 vaccine at Walgreens in N.C.

Walgreens says it reached out to all impacted patients and gave them the COVID-19 vaccination as soon as they were able to return to the pharmacy.
(WITN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Several people mistakenly received a saline injection instead of the COVID-19 vaccine at a Walgreens in Monroe, North Carolina.

“We recently learned of a limited number of patients who did not receive the vaccine at one of our Monroe, North Carolina, stores and instead received an injection of saline,” a Walgreens spokesperson says.

Walgreens says it reached out to all impacted patients and gave them the COVID-19 vaccination as soon as they were able to return to the pharmacy.

“These patients will later receive their second dose within the appropriate time frame,” the Walgreens spokesperson said.

Walgreens says it has administered more than 8 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to date, including 4 million in March alone.

The company did not say specifically which store the mix up happened at or how many people were impacted.

“We are investigating what happened and have taken immediate steps to review our procedures with the location to prevent this from occurring again,” Walgreens said.

Governor reminds Virginians all adults are now eligible for vaccines

