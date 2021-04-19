Speed, alcohol believed to be factors in fatal Franklin Co. crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one person dead in Franklin County Friday.

The crash happened on English Road just before 4:30 p.m. April 16. Police say a Ford Econoline was going north when the driver lost control, ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree.

The driver, 52-year-old Jay Linwood Tyree Hodges, of Rocky Mount, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt. Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash, according to police

