Suspect arrested after stealing pontoon boat

Through help from the community, authorities became aware of a suspect by the name of Eric Nichols.
Courtesy Bedford County Sheriff's Office
Courtesy Bedford County Sheriff's Office
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A suspect trying to sell a motor from a pontoon boat that was reported stolen in December was arrested last week through a sting purchase by police.

After learning that the man was trying to sell the motor on April 13, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office says they orchestrated a purchase of the motor the following day which resulted in his arrest for possession of stolen property. After searching the suspect’s property, an Apex Pontoon Boat that was reported stolen on December 13 from a Thaxton residence was located.

A warrant for Grand Larceny was obtained. He is being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond.

