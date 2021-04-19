Suspect arrested after stealing pontoon boat

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A suspect trying to sell a motor from a pontoon boat that was reported stolen in December was arrested last week through a sting purchase by police.

After learning that the man was trying to sell the motor on April 13, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office says they orchestrated a purchase of the motor the following day which resulted in his arrest for possession of stolen property. After searching the suspect’s property, an Apex Pontoon Boat that was reported stolen on December 13 from a Thaxton residence was located.

Through help from the community, authorities became aware of a suspect by the name of Eric Nichols.

A warrant for Grand Larceny was obtained. He is being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.