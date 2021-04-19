Advertisement

Suspect in Wisconsin bar shooting that killed 3 identified

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say the man in custody in connection with a shooting at a southeastern Wisconsin tavern that left three men dead and three others injured was involved in a fight at the bar before coming back with a handgun and opening fire.

Twenty-four-year-old Rakayo Alandis Vinson appeared in court on suspicion of first-degree intentional homicide for the early Sunday shooting at the Somers House Tavern in the village of Somers.

This Monday, April 19, 2021 booking photo provided by the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department...
This Monday, April 19, 2021 booking photo provided by the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department shows Rakayo Alandis Vinson. Authorities say Vinson was apprehended in connection with a shooting at a busy tavern in southeastern Wisconsin early Sunday, April 18, that left multiple men dead and others injured.(Kenosha County Sheriff's Department via AP)

Court Commissioner Loren Keating set bond for Vinson at $4 million cash, citing the seriousness of the charges, Vinson’s record of possession of firearms and the risk of flight.

The three people killed were identified as 24-year-old Cedric Guston, 26-year-old Atkeem Stevenson and 22-year-old Kevin Donaldson, all of Kenosha.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office
Three arrested on gun, drug charges in Montgomery Co.
N.C. man throws rabid bobcat after it attacks wife in wild video
WATCH: North Carolina man throws rabid bobcat after it attacks wife
Police say 41-year-old Stephen Broderick, a former sheriff's deputy, is suspected in the...
Police: Suspect on the run in fatal shooting of 3 in Texas
Isaiah Jeremiah Dillard, 21, was arrested Sunday morning following the shooting death of...
Police investigate Henry County homicide
Coronavirus
Governor reminds Virginians all adults are now eligible for vaccines

Latest News

In an Oct. 30, 2012, file photo, former Vice President Walter Mondale, a former Minnesota...
Walter Mondale, Carter’s vice president, dies at 93
Indianapolis police say eight people were killed in a mass shooting at an Indianapolis FedEx...
Prosecutor: FedEx shooter didn’t have ‘red flag’ hearing
The prosecution and Derek Chauvin's defense team make their final case in the trial on the...
Murder case against Chauvin in George Floyd’s death goes to jury
Chauvin trial: Jury deliberations, city prepares for protests
As more Americans get vaccinated, many may be ready to hit the road. But, travel experts say...
Travel experts say idle cars need to be inspected before a road trip