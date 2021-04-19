Advertisement

Two arrested after allegedly shooting paintballs at cars in Covington

Two people were found shortly thereafter in the woods nearby along with a paintball gun with the same color paintballs that hit the vehicles.
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people were arrested Saturday in Covington following a report that a vehicle was hit by a paintball.

According to the Covington Police Department, officers responded at around 9:30 p.m. to the area of South Durant Road and Totten Drive and determined that two vehicles were hit.

Two people were found shortly thereafter in the woods nearby along with a paintball gun with the same color paintballs that hit the vehicles.

Rusty Allan Perkins, 18 of Covington, and Blake Evans Tinsley, 18 of Alleghany County, were both charged with “Shooting at or throwing missiles, etc., at train, car, vessel, etc.” This is a felony offense, and both received two charges for each of the two vehicles.

No injuries or property damage was reported. The Covington Police Department wants to stress the potential for harm that this situation could have caused and asks anyone with helpful tips to contact 540-965-6333.

