Altavista park memorial dedicated in honor of historical Black community member

ALTAVISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - One Altavista park memorial has been dedicated to a historical Black community leader.

John Mosley helped grow the Altavista community in the early 1900s.

The town dedicated a memorial plaque at John Mosley Memorial Park last weekend.

Other improvements and additions have also been done to the park.

“It was the right thing to do. It took a little time but we’re proud that now we have something to memorialize this important individual in the town of Altavista,” said Reggie Bennett, vice mayor.

The town also made a proclamation to have an annual John Mosley Memorial Day.

