Altavista park memorial dedicated in honor of historical Black community member
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
ALTAVISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - One Altavista park memorial has been dedicated to a historical Black community leader.
John Mosley helped grow the Altavista community in the early 1900s.
The town dedicated a memorial plaque at John Mosley Memorial Park last weekend.
Other improvements and additions have also been done to the park.
“It was the right thing to do. It took a little time but we’re proud that now we have something to memorialize this important individual in the town of Altavista,” said Reggie Bennett, vice mayor.
The town also made a proclamation to have an annual John Mosley Memorial Day.
