Bedford Farmers Market calls first off-season markets successful

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - In years past, the Bedford Farmers Market has closed for the winter.

But this past winter, the parking lot went from being empty to being full.

“We had great turnouts. Bedford really came out for us, even in the cold weather and that was super exciting to see for something that we did that was super new,” said Erika McFaden, manager.

McFaden says they did their first off-season markets this past winter.

Many folks braved the cold through the holidays and beyond to sell their goods.

McFaden says having off-season markets will help with continuity.

“Last year we felt that we were just starting all over again and we had to re-inform people about the market, and this way, we could kind of keep it in the spotlight and keep people informed and folks would be waiting for the season,” said McFaden.

Some adjustments were in place.

Markers were spread along the ground to show social distancing requirements.

Vendors even spread to the parking lot as the farmers market continues to see growth.

“I think that’s where we are going is to accommodate as many diverse vendors as possible and expand outwards,” said McFaden.

The regular season begins April 30. They plan to continue off-season markets later this year.

