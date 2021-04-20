Advertisement

BWXT announces $2.2B in contracts for Naval nuclear reactor components and fuel

(WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ/BWXT Release) - BWX Technologies, Inc. has announced it has been awarded U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program contracts totaling about $2.2 billion, including future-year options, for the manufacture of naval nuclear reactor components and fuel.

“Today’s announcement marks a continuation of a more-than 65-year-old trusted relationship with the U.S. government to provide the reactors that power our nation’s nuclear navy,” said BWXT Nuclear Operations Group, Inc. President Joel W. Duling. “We are proud to continue manufacturing essential components for this generation of sailors.”

The initial contracts were awarded in the first quarter of 2021 and will constitute about half the full amount. The contract options are subject to annual Congressional appropriations and constitute the remainder of the total value.

Columbia and Virginia-class naval nuclear reactor component manufacturing and material procurement will take place at BWXT Nuclear Operations Group, Inc. locations in Lynchburg, as well as Barberton and Euclid, Ohio; and Mount Vernon, Indiana over an 8-year period beginning in 2021, according to the company

“Columbia is critical to our nation’s strategic defense requirements,” BWXT Government Operations President Dr. Rob Smith said. “BWXT is pleased to support the U.S. Navy’s top priority in achieving on-time deployment of these new ballistic missile submarines while continuing production of Virginia-class components for the Navy’s mission.”

