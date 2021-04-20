Four taken into custody following police chase, hours-long search

Va. (WDBJ) - Four people were arrested Monday following a police pursuit that spanned multiple counties and an hours-long search.

Virginia State Police Sergeant D.D. Johnson was running radar on I-81 in Pulaski County early Monday when a vehicle registered 99 mph in a posted 70 mph zone around 8 a.m. The sergeant pulled behind the Acura sedan and activated lights and sirens in an attempt to stop the car. The driver refused to stop and a pursuit with speeds reaching up to 120 mph was initiated.

State police said the pursuit continued into Wythe County, where the driver exited the interstate and entered the Town of Wytheville. The car then headed south on Route 21 and entered Grayson County.

After continuing to elude officers, the car eventually stopped at the end of Winterplace Lane in Grayson County. At that time, four people exited the car and ran away. Law enforcement set up a search perimeter and all four people were taken into custody over the course of several hours.

A search of the Acura revealed a firearm reported stolen from Winchester, Va. The car itself has been reported stolen in Lynchburg.

21-year-old Malikai Robert-Elija Crawford, of Alexandria, was charged with possession of stolen property, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of firearm by convicted felon, possession of concealed weapon, reckless driving and one felony count of eluding police.

Reyanna Malikia Foreman, 19, of Alexandria, was charged with possession of a stolen firearm. Both Foreman and Crawford are being held at the New River Valley Regional Jail.

Two juvenile males - both from Alexandria - were charged with numerous offenses, including possession of stolen property (vehicle) and possession of a concealed weapon.

The investigation is ongoing. The Grayson County, Smyth County and Alleghany Coutny, N.C. sheriff’s offices assisted VSP, along with the Town of Independence and Galax police departments and the U.S. Marshall Service.

