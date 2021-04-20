Suspect taken into custody after manhunt, one other arrested in Giles Co. shooting

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: According to the Giles County Sheriff’s Office, suspect William “Billy” Dee Martin has been taken into custody in connection to a shooting incident Tuesday morning.

The office said Martin, of Newport, was taken into custody without incident by a Virginia State Police Tactical Unit after a deputy saw a person walking along the railroad tracks along the river.

Another person, 51-year-old Angela Denise Boyd, of New Castle, was also arrested. The sheriff’s office said it received a report of a person shot in the 500 block of Painter School Road in Pembroke at 1:17 a.m. Shortly before 2, deputies found a pickup truck on private property off of Painter School Road, near Royal Drive. Inside was Boyd, and deputies learned Martin had left the truck before their arrival.

Officers from Narrows, Pearisburg, Pembroke and the Virginia State Police assisted in forming a perimeter around the area, and Martin was found about 3/4 of a mile from the original scene.

The victim in the shooting incident was taken to a hospital for treatment and release. The victim is not being identified at this time.

Both Boyd and Martin have been charged with breaking and entering while armed with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to break and enter, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The investigation is ongoing.

EARLIER: Virginia State Police and the Giles County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a man in connection with an early-morning shooting Tuesday.

44-year-old Billy Martin is thought to be on foot in the Painter School Road area in Pembroke. Law enforcement says he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Martin is approximately 5-feet-8 inches tall and about 160 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last reported seen wearing a white t-shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information on Martin’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Giles County Sheriff’s Office at 540-921-3842. If you come into contact with Martin, call 911.

