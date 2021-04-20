Advertisement

Job search rule for unemployment benefits returning in June

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 1:18 PM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Jobless workers collecting unemployment benefits will be required to report looking for work beginning in early June.

That’s according to a Tuesday announcement from the Virginia Employment Commission.

The work search requirement had been suspended during the pandemic. The commission announced earlier this month that it would be reinstated, and on Tuesday said it would be effective the week ending June 5.

Claimants must search and report two job searches per week. The requirement will also apply to people who get Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

