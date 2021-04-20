Advertisement

Jury hears opening statements, first witnesses in Holman trial

Prosecution witness Debbie Holloway Carper describes how she saw Charles Holman point a pistol...
Prosecution witness Debbie Holloway Carper describes how she saw Charles Holman point a pistol at the car holding Christina Martin. Holman is accused of killing Martin later that day.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Jurors heard opening statements and the first witnesses in the murder trial of Charles Holman Tuesday.

Holman is facing nine felony charges including first degree murder.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Jared Moon dramatically told the story of the death of Christina Martin, showing a photograph of the wrecked car in which she was shot in April of 2019 before describing the array of evidence he planned to present which he said proved Holman had planned the killing.

Defense attorney Theresa Harris described a relationship gone wrong, saying it was “a tragic love story with a tragic end.” She said Holman was a desperate man who wanted to meet his ex face-to-face.

Witness Debbie Holloway Carper then described her experience when Holman came to her house, holding her there at gunpoint in hopes of getting Christina Martin to come, a plan that went awry when Martin refused to come in the house and drove away. The trial is scheduled to last two weeks.

