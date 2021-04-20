Local, state leaders react to verdict Tuesday

(WDBJ) - A handful of local and state officials released statements Tuesday reacting to the jury delivering guilty verdicts Tuesday in the George Floyd case.

Governor Ralph Northam released the following:

“The life of George Floyd matters. He should still be alive today, and no courtroom decision can bring him back. But this decision is an important step. It is a step towards accountability for police. It is a step towards justice—for George Floyd, for his family, for his community, and for our entire country.

“I pray that today brings some small comfort to the family of George Floyd and all who loved him. May we honor his legacy by continuing on this march towards justice and meaningful change. We have a lot of work ahead.”

Senator Mark Warner released the following:

“George Floyd’s life mattered. Justice has been served.

Nothing will bring him back. But we owe it to Mr. Floyd, his family, and far too many others like him to take meaningful action to reform our policing system. We can start by passing the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.”

Mayor Sherman P. Lea released the following:

“This afternoon, the jury for the Derek Chauvin trial delivered its verdict and found Mr. Chauvin guilty on all counts. Justice has been served. As the Mayor of Roanoke I want to emphasize that Roanoke is always looking to rise above any situation and do our best for the people who live in our community. We are a diverse and inclusive City, and we stand together against racism and hatred wherever it exists. This situation is an opportunity for us to come together as a community, to demonstrate that we can be thoughtful and committed to peace and unity as we uphold our values. Many of the recent demonstrations in our City have included people of all colors and backgrounds acting together, and that is how we need to continue to see ourselves, together not divided.”

