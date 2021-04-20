Lynchburg Police urge public to stay away from Greenfield/Brightstar area
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police are investigating a malicious wounding in the Greenfield/Brightstar area.
No specifics have been released, but a suspect has been taken into custody.
Police are asking residents to avoid the area until further notice.
ALERT: We are currently on scene investigating a malicious wounding in the Greenfield/Brightstar area. We are asking residents to AVOID THE AREA at this time. Additional updates will be provided here then via press release later tonight.— Lynchburg Police (@LynchburgPolice) April 20, 2021
