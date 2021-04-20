Advertisement

PLAY Roanoke wants public feedback on future projects

By Kate Capodanno
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Parks and Recreation wants public feedback as it prepares to push forward with a series of capital improvement projects.

The department wants to upgrade seven recreation centers and the city’s two pools.

“It’s a very long time coming. I am cautiously optimistic,” Director Michael Clark said.

The future upgrades would make the facilities more inviting and functional for the community.

“They have accumulated a lot of deferred maintenance as well as some needed redevelopment to bring it in to the current century,” Clark said.

The public spaces are a top priority in the department’s 10-year-plan, but they need a blueprint before they can start reimagining the resources.

“That input from our citizens is very important in that process,” Clark said.

Thursday at 6 p.m. the department will host a virtual meeting to hear what neighbors think about the facilities and what they want to see change. It will be one of the first steps toward tackling these upgrades.

“We are hopeful that through this process that we can not only get some ideas as to what these rec centers should look like in the future but also generate some advocacy and publicity for these rec centers,” Clark said.

The department hopes to get $9 million for these capital improvements, but that money is still waiting on city council’s approval.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
Billy Martin is in custody in connection with an early-morning shooting Tuesday.
Suspect taken into custody after manhunt, one other arrested in Giles Co. shooting
Suspect arrested after shots fired near Radford University; RCPS shelters in place
A cold front will take overnight lows to the upper 20s to low 30s.
Widespread frost/freeze likely to end the week

Latest News

The Town of Christiansburg is offering up a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest...
Christiansburg vandalism causes thousands in damage, town offers $1,000 reward for information leading to arrest(s)
Danville Antique Space 4.20.21
MVP Protester Arrested 4.20.21
During the free virtual session, they presented an overview of the General Assembly’s cannabis...
Consultants encourage haste in entering Virginia’s marijuana market
Courtesy Bedford FD
Bedford fire leaves two pets dead, three people displaced