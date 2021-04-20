Roanoke City & Alleghany Health Districts order less vaccines as demand drops

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts have seen less of a demand for vaccines in recent weeks.

The region’s health director said they do not plan to host many more mass vaccination clinics and will instead focus on smaller, more strategic outreach efforts.

The district has not had issues with wasting unused doses, but said they are seeing more vaccines sitting on shelves on a week to week basis.

“I did not order as much vaccine this week as we could have because we knew that we didn’t have demand and the right thing to do in that situation is to make sure the available vaccine goes to those communities that still have demand,” Health Director Dr. Cynthia Morrow said.

The health district has a purchase order in for a mobile van to be able to help with community outreach and meet people where they are at for vaccinations.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.