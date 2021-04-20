Advertisement

Roanoke County facility will manufacture upgraded night vision goggles for Marines

Elbit Systems-Night Vision Goggles
Elbit Systems-Night Vision Goggles(Elbit Systems)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Elbit Systems of America’s Roanoke County facility will manufacture an order by the US Marine Corps for an upgraded lightweight night vision system.

The Squad Binocular Night Vision Goggle (SBNVG) is designed to “provide added clarity, agility, and lethality,” according to Elbit, and is a “major upgrade to the USMC’s legacy night vision device, the PVS-14.”

The advancement was initiated in 2019 under an Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity contract. Elbit Systems of America received an approximately $41 million order from the USMC for the delivery order under that contract to continue replacing the Marines’ legacy monocular night vision systems with SBNVGs through March 2022.

According to Elbit, “The SBNVG is a helmet-mounted system that provides Marines with increased depth perception, enhanced clarity through high-performance white phosphor image intensifier tubes, a thermal-imaging capability, and more. These features, along with extra-long run times, provide Marines an added edge on the battlefield.”

“Marines need the ability to quickly understand their surroundings and act to engage their targets – no matter the light conditions – and Elbit Systems of America’s SBNVG provides this power in a lightweight, adjustable system,” said Raanan Horowitz, President and CEO of Elbit Systems of America. “The Squad Binocular Night Vision Goggle is an ideal upgrade.”

