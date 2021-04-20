Advertisement

Roanoke Fire EMS meets benchmarks despite challenging year

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - During a year like no other, the men and women of Roanoke Fire EMS rose to the challenge.

On Monday, Chief David Hoback delivered his annual public safety update, and told members of City Council the department met important benchmarks in 2020, while responding to the pandemic.

It was a roller coaster ride.

With the pandemic lockdown came a sharp drop in calls.

A substantial rise followed as the community began to re-open.

“As we started seeing COVID really ramp up in November and December, our volume really substantially went up and we actually had to put another medic unit on to be able to keep up with that demand for service,” Hoback told WDBJ7.

COVID also contributed to an increase in the number of significant fires.

With more people at home, the department saw more cooking fires. And Hoback said there was another contributor, the number of homeless people who were staying away from shelters.

“And they were in abandoned or vacant buildings and through warming fires or cooking fires they set those buildings on fire,” he said.

Despite the challenge of responding to an emerging pandemic, Hoback said the department met important benchmarks including fast response times.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office
Three arrested on gun, drug charges in Montgomery Co.
N.C. man throws rabid bobcat after it attacks wife in wild video
WATCH: North Carolina man throws rabid bobcat after it attacks wife
Police say 41-year-old Stephen Broderick, a former sheriff's deputy, is suspected in the...
Police: Suspect on the run in fatal shooting of 3 in Texas
Isaiah Jeremiah Dillard, 21, was arrested Sunday morning following the shooting death of...
Police investigate Henry County homicide
Coronavirus
Governor reminds Virginians all adults are now eligible for vaccines

Latest News

One Appalachian community knows firsthand how important those lessons are. In a year where...
“A Summer Without Children” teaches us how to get through a public health crisis
Tauby 4.19.21
Tauby 4.19.21
Plastic Bag Tax For Roanoke City
Plastic Bag Tax For Roanoke City
State Police Retiree Speaks 4.19.21
State Police Retiree Speaks 4.19.21