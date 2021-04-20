Roanoke names new Deputy City Manager

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Clarence G. Grier has been named Deputy City Manager for the City of Roanoke.

This follows the retirement of Deputy City Manager Sherman Stovall in June 2021.

Grier will assume the responsibility of managing and directing City departments, public safety agencies, and programs based on general direction and policy of the City Manager and City Council.

Grier had served Guilford County, N.C. as Deputy County Manager since 2015. While there, he supervised nine departments: Animal Services, Child Support Enforcement, Emergency Services, Family Justice Center, Fleet Operations, Information Services, Purchasing, Risk Management, and Minority Women Business Enterprises.

Grier also holds a Bachelor’s degree from Campbell University in business administration, and is a Certified Public Accountant, an AICPA Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA) and an AICPA Certified Information Technology Professional (CITP). Grier and his wife have family in Roanoke, and he secured his first job out of college in the city more than 30 years ago.

On the court, he was a high school and college basketball player, having been drafted by the NBA’s Houston Rockets in 1987.

A representative with the city released that over 100 applicants were received, with City Manager Bob Cowell narrowing the list down to six interviews before ultimately hiring Grier.

