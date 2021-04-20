Advertisement

Roanoke names new Deputy City Manager

Clarence G. Grier will assume the responsibility of managing and directing City departments, public safety agencies, and other programs
Deputy City Manager, City of Roanoke
Deputy City Manager, City of Roanoke(WDBJ)
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Clarence G. Grier has been named Deputy City Manager for the City of Roanoke.

This follows the retirement of Deputy City Manager Sherman Stovall in June 2021.

Grier will assume the responsibility of managing and directing City departments, public safety agencies, and programs based on general direction and policy of the City Manager and City Council.

Grier had served Guilford County, N.C. as Deputy County Manager since 2015. While there, he supervised nine departments: Animal Services, Child Support Enforcement, Emergency Services, Family Justice Center, Fleet Operations, Information Services, Purchasing, Risk Management, and Minority Women Business Enterprises.

Grier also holds a Bachelor’s degree from Campbell University in business administration, and is a Certified Public Accountant, an AICPA Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA) and an AICPA Certified Information Technology Professional (CITP). Grier and his wife have family in Roanoke, and he secured his first job out of college in the city more than 30 years ago.

On the court, he was a high school and college basketball player, having been drafted by the NBA’s Houston Rockets in 1987.

A representative with the city released that over 100 applicants were received, with City Manager Bob Cowell narrowing the list down to six interviews before ultimately hiring Grier.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
Billy Martin is in custody in connection with an early-morning shooting Tuesday.
Suspect taken into custody after manhunt, one other arrested in Giles Co. shooting
Suspect arrested after shots fired near Radford University; RCPS shelters in place
A cold front will take overnight lows to the upper 20s to low 30s.
Widespread frost/freeze likely to end the week

Latest News

The five candidates addressed more than 100 people packed into a wing of Thomas Road Baptist...
Republican candidates for Governor debate in Lynchburg
This is the referendum Luke Priddy and others hope to get placed on November's ballot this year.
Former Roanoke City Council candidate petitions for school board referendum
Raul Castro, first secretary of the Communist Party and former president, attends the VIII...
Era ends as Raul Castro steps down as Communist Party chief
Lexington, VA Logo
Lexington City Council approves system for street renaming