Suspect arrested after shots fired near Radford University; RCPS shelters in place

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The suspect was identified as a Radford University student who is now on interim suspension as a result of the events, and remains in custody as charges are pending in the case.

The Radford University Police Department says they received a report of shots fired near Muse Hall at 1:54 p.m. Tuesday and arrested within two minutes, according to police.

A deputy from another jurisdiction was in the immediate area, observed the incident, and immediately arrested the fleeing suspect. Additional officers with the Radford University Police Department, Radford City Police and Radford City Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

“Resolving this situation within two minutes is something that we should all be tremendously thankful for, thankful for the law enforcement officer who was in the vicinity and who responded as needed,” University Spokesperson Caitlyn Scaggs said. “We’re tremendously thankful for the multiple jurisdictions who came together today to keep this campus and this community safe.”

No timely warning was issued with there being no threat to the main campus or surrounding community. Early information gathered by responding officers showed the incident resulted from an altercation between two parties that knew each other prior to the events.

Anyone with helpful tips can contact 540-831-5500.

EARLIER STORY: No injuries were reported in an incident Tuesday near Radford University.

According to campus police, there is no threat to the campus or the community and a suspect was arrested. Police say this was an isolated incident.

Specific details of the incident have not been made available.

Radford City Public Schools moved to a shelter in place during the incident and posted this on social media:

“Out of an abundance of caution, RCPS moved to a Shelter in Place beginning at 2:00 due to an incident on the campus of Radford University. RCPS has been in consistent communication with RCPD and feel confident that the situation has been handled and resolved. However, RCPS will remain in a Shelter in Place learning environment for the remainder of the school day, but will continue with after school, extra-curricular activities as planned. If you have questions or concerns about the information above, please don’t hesitate to contact a central office or building administrator.”

